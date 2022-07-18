The Environment Agency is introducing new measures after a long dry spell in South Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

Following a dry spring, river flows and some groundwater levels are 'below normal' in the rivers Welland and Nene.

Effects of this weather are already being felt in the area, with river flows becoming lower, causing problems for wildlife and river users.

The River Welland in Stamford

Prolonged dry weather is a natural event but action can be taken to minimise the effect on the environment.

The Environment Agency has been monitoring groundwater levels, river flows and soil conditions as well as working with drainage boards and water companies.

Businesses with licences to take water from the rivers may face new limits on the amount of water they can take.

Claire Anderson, a drought manager for Environment Agency in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: "We continue to monitor our key river, groundwater and reservoir sites using telemetry, and are liaising with water companies to understand any emerging concerns.

"We are also working with farmers, businesses and other abstractors to manage water availability and ensure that they get the water they need to be resilient while maintaining our protection of the environment."

The last time Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire moved to prolonged dry weather status was in July 2018.