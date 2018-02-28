Snow disrupts South Kesteven District Council recycling service

There will be no recycling bin collections in Stamford today (February 28) due to the snow.

The severe weather is affecting South Kesteven District Council’s ability to safely collect household recycling across the district, and households are advised that if their recycling is not collected as normal, to take their wheelie bins back and present them again in two weeks’ time.

Any additional recycling accumulated in that time can be presented alongside their wheelie bin and will be collected. The District Council team would like to apologise for any inconvenience during this severe weather and thank you for your patience while normal service is resumed.

In the meantime, the collection teams are currently salting and clearing paths in our town centres.