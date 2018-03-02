South Kesteven council launches trade waste collection service

As part of its drive to create commercial services and generate an income, South Kesteven District Council has launched a trade waste collection service.

A business development manager, Greig Hewitt, has been appointed to run the operation which is aimed at businesses, schools, sports clubs and parish councils.

Greig, from Hawton, near Newark, has worked in environmental and sales for over ten years.

Educated at the Magnus Academy in Newark, he has previously held business development manager roles with the Nefab Group, an industrial packaging company, environmental waste company Veolia, and CG Hydraulic Engineering in Nottingham.

He says his new business service will deliver “a good value, reliable and trusted service, designed to meet the needs of every customer – however large or small.”

The service aims to support local businesses and is a “natural extension” for the council. SKDC already has an extensive fleet of vehicles and cites decades of experience in collecting waste and recycling from the district’s 62,000 homes.

The council voted to create the business last November, setting aside £60,000 from its Waste and Recycling Initiatives Reserve as start-up costs covering sales and administration. The new venture will use existing SKDC vehicles and other resources, and hopes to take business from rival operators who are typically based outside the district.

Trade waste is defined as anything a business throws away and this definition applies to all enterprises, including those run from home. The council says all businesses must have a ‘duty of care’ certificate to prove that they have a contract in place for the disposal of their waste. It is illegal to take it to the household waste recycling centre or put in a household waste bin. Customers can dispose of their trade waste at an appropriate licensed site, but must complete a transfer note on each occasion.

Greig said: “Our service is bespoke as we treat each and every customer on an individual basis, visiting the premises to access specific needs and giving advice on the right solution for their business, whether it’s for recycling or general non-hazardous waste.”

The new service has only been going a few weeks, but SKDC says it has received a really positive reaction to the service from businesses, schools, pubs, sports clubs, restaurants and larger companies across the district.

He continued: “They are really interested in the service and how the council will be using the revenue it generates to help support the services it provides across the district.”

SKDC says it can support businesses of all sizes by supplying containers in a variety of sizes as well as bags for small businesses. The containers are labelled to indicate whether they are for recyclables, including glass, or general waste.

For details, call Greig Hewitt 01476 406551 or email tradewaste@southkesteven.gov.uk