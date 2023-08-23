A new pirate-themed escape room has been created with young players in mind.

Bookings opened this week for people to play Yellowbeard’s Treasure at One Way Out Escape Rooms in Oakham.

The venue was opened by former teacher Tessa Angell in 2019 and now offers nine games – four permanent, three seasonal and two portable.

Tessa Angell has launched a new pirate-themed game at One Way Out Escape Rooms in Oakham

Tessa said: “Yellowbeard’s Treasure is our easiest game yet due to high demand for kids’ games. Players have 70 minutes to find the treasure before the ship goes down.

"Experienced players are still taking around 45 minutes so come and give it a go me hearties!”

Bookings should be made online.

Have you got a business story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk