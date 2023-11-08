A new estate agents has been set up by a couple keen to match people with their dream home.

Eastaway Property, based in Broad Street, Stamford, has been set up with the aim to ‘simplify the selling and buying process’ of homes.

James Eastaway, co-founder, has worked at a number of local agencies such as Savills and Knight Partnership, and was one of the original directors who set up Fine and Country Stamford in 2008.

Kimbly Mackman and James Eastaway

“Because I am well known, people want to sell with us,” he said.

He is embarking on the project with his fiancée Kimbly Mackman, who has a background in digital innovation and marketing.

They describe themselves as “more than just founders, we are a dynamic soon-to-be-married duo whose hearts beat for the architectural beauty and vibrant spirit of Stamford.”

Eastaway Property will put a focus on digital marketing targeted at specific groups of people.

“Instead of just putting a house on Rightmove we will target people with campaigns,” said James.

“We are trying to market very differently.

“You can target the person based on sex, income and location.”

Eastaway Property covers Stamford, Rutland and the surrounding areas.