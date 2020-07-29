Another Stamford business has been awarded ‘plastic-free champion’ status as it joins the fight against single use waste.

Organisers of the Plastic Free Stamford Campaign were impressed by Sowden Wallis’ mission to make their office as environmentally friendly as possible.

Sowden Wallis, an estate agents based in Star Lane, is the fifth business to be titled a plastic free champion, following in the footsteps of Cakes and Co, Cafe Black, the Yard and the Lord Burghley. It is the first out of the five businesses to not be in the hospitality and catering sector.