EuroMillions winner in Lincolnshire scoops £1 million

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. H from Lincolnshire, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky retiree scooped the life-changing prize of £1 million in the special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, April 13 and now plans to buy a new home.

EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two millionaires in every draw but with the special EuroMillions draw on Friday, April 13 - thirteen UK millionaires were created. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Mr. H played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire! With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Those playing interactively have their numbers checked for them. They are also notified when you have won, via an email that is delivered directly into their inbox.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like Mr. H , release details through partial publicity.

