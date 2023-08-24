Home   News   Article

GCSE results 2023 for Oundle School

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:56, 24 August 2023

More than a quarter of GCSE grades earned at a school were 9s - the top result available.

Oundle School is celebrating GCSE results comparable with the school’s pre-pandemic grades.

This year 74 per cent of pupils were graded at 9 to 7, with 54 per cent of all grades being 9 or 8.

Oundle School. Photo: Google
Oundle School. Photo: Google

Across all entries, the most common grade was a 9 which made up 27 per cent of results.

Twenty-three pupils achieved straight grade 9s and 8s, while 33 Year 11s earned 9, 8 and 7s - the equivalent of A* and A.

Sarah Kerr-Dineen, headteacher, said: “These pupils have faced considerable challenges over the past few years and did well to come though so strongly in the run-up to their GCSEs this summer.

“We all look forward to even greater things to come as they embark confidently on sixth form study.”

