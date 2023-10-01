A reflection evening will be held for parents affected by child loss.

A baby loss evening is taking place at Burghley House near Stamford on October 10, organised by Bereavement and Loss Matters (Balm).

It coincides with baby loss awareness week which runs from October 9 to 15.

The Balm team Helen and Pete Blythe with Amber Lorimer and Neeka Bridger

Speaker Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons, founder of Blackburn-based Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy, will talk about her personal experience of baby loss, as well as her work supporting families over the past eight years.

Guests can add a name or memory to a copper feather which will form part of an exhibition hosted at Burghley House throughout October.

There will also be opportunities to decorate glass votives and share experiences.

Balm, a Stamford-based charity, was set up by Helen and Pete Blythe after their five-year-old son Benedict died suddenly following a collapse at school.

The event, from 5pm to 7pm, is free and tickets can be booked here.

