Motorsports enthusiasts were given a glimpse into the industry at an educational event.

Engineered in Bourne was staged at Bourne Corn Exchange on Saturday (September 23), bringing together experts with enthusiastic young people.

More than 500 people took part in the workshops and browsed the exhibits.

Peter Smith, Malcolm Tyler, Rob Jaina and Nick Owen. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Event spokesman Malcolm Tyler said: “It gave young people the chance to explore the technology of Formula One in a hands-on way, to understand how the cars are made and how they work, and to find out about the huge range of career opportunities available in motorsport.

“Bourne Racing Motors Ltd provided a short film about the history and potential future of motorsport in the town while Hall and Hall kindly brought along a collection of past Formula One cars.

The free event was open to all while staff and pupils attended from Bourne Academy, Bourne Grammar School, Willoughby Academy, Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, Bourne Abbey Primary Academy, Bourne Elsea Park Primary Academy, Edenham Primary Academy, Morton Primary School and Thurlby Primary Academy.

Duncan and Tom Godber enjoyed the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was supported by Bourne Motor Racing Club, Silverstone Museum, BRM Ltd, BRM Association, Hall and Hall, Pilbeam Racing Designs Ltd, Delaine Buses and Tayte Fordham from Coventry University.