A care firm has hosted a coffee morning to celebrate its 10 year anniversary.

Bluebird Care Stamford and Rutland hosted the event on Thursday last week (September 23) and included coffee and cakes, some of which were baked by the carers and customers of Bluebird Care.

The morning also raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tim Carey and Leisa MacKenzie, founders of Bluebird Care

Denise Tyler,who works for Bluebird Care said: “It’s nice for people to all get together after coronavirus.”

Gloria Johnson, mayor of Stamford, attended the coffee morning to speak with carers and customers.

She said: “I think carers do an absolutely amazing job and I don’t think it’s recognised enough for what they actually do. As a country, we would be lost without them.”

Bluebird Care owners Leisa MacKenzie and Tim Carey started the business when they saw that carers were not being recognised enough for what they did and that people who require care were not receiving enough attention.

Leisa said: “We are their lifeline, not just health support needs but social needs. Sometimes we are the only face they see.”

She added: “We want to do the best job we can do.”

Tim said: “We help the most vulnerable to live life as independently as possible whilst facilitating their needs.”

Suzanne Briars joined Bluebird care after a career in the catering industry. She said:”Particularly over the pandemic, more people realised caring in the community has its benefits.”

She added: “Our customers are happy to see us and see a familiar face. “

For Leisa and Tim they have achieved exactly what they set out to do when starting up the business.

Leisa said: “It is the most rewarding job. There’s so much responsibility to undergo especially in the pandemic there was recognition for what we do for lots of people.”