Event organisers are offering a mystery prize for the participant who shows the most originality this year.

The Rutland Ride and Stride traditionally encourages people to visit as many of the county’s churches as possible in one day either on foot or a bike.

In a bid to attract more supporters, the organisers are opening it up to people on electric bikes or more unusual modes of transport.

St Edmund's Church in Egleton

Committee member Richard Foulkes said: “Ride and Stride began as a sponsored challenge for cyclists and walkers to tour as many churches as possible to help raise funds to preserve these important buildings. While this is still the case, we welcome everyone to visit and experience Rutland’s churches.

“Do you have a quirky way of visiting Rutland’s churches? On horseback perhaps or a penny-farthing? Maybe a convoy of mobility scooters? There will be a mystery prize to the person or team who show the most originality.”

The event takes place on Saturday, September 9 when all 64 churches in Rutland will be open between 10am and 6pm.

Richard added: “These wonderful buildings are not just beautiful to look at, dotted around the rolling countryside. They contain a wealth of history that tell the story of Rutland and the people who live here

“Not everybody is chasing a prize. Most people just enjoy a day out in the Rutland countryside to raise money for a good cause – and that is what we want to encourage.”

The event takes place every two years and in 2021 raised more than £20,000 for the repair of Rutland’s churches.

Visit www.rhcpt.co.uk to register for this year’s event.