Oraganisers of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials have chosen the event's charity of the year for 2020.

Alzheimer’s Research UK will benefit from the event which will take place over five days for the first time from Wednesday, September 2 to Sunday, September 6.

It is the country’s leading dementia charity and its focus on research underpins its mission to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

Following a significant amount of applications this year, the horse trials team were particularly impressed by Alzheimer’s Research UK’s dedication to making breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment and cure of such a prevalent condition.

Event director Elizabeth Inman said: “We are grateful to all of the charities that applied this year – the time and effort put in to every application was very apparent.

"Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials feels privileged to be able to support such a ground-breaking charity in Alzheimer’s Research UK and we very much look forward to working with them throughout the year.”

Statistics show that one in two people in the UK knows someone living with dementia.

Charity spokesman Jo Emes said: "We are incredibly proud to be partnered with Land Rover Burghley and couldn’t be more excited to see what we can achieve together.

"Research can and will deliver a cure for dementia, and the support of Land Rover Burghley will be vital in powering the groundbreaking research that will transform lives.”

