World Mental Health Day will be supported in Oakham with a coffee morning and information stall.

Pepper’s – A Safe Place will open for visitors on Tuesday (October 10) at its premises in High Street. People can drop in between 10.30am and 12.30pm to enjoy a drink and find out more about the support services on offer.

Volunteers will also man an information stall outside Citizens Advice Rutland in Gaol Street from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

Some of the volunteers at Pepper’s – A Safe Place

Pepper’s promotes well-being through activities such as crafts, ta- chi, board games, gardening and drop-in cafes.