Stamford Ladies Fundraising Committee raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 05 August 2020

A group of volunteers have raised a total of £35,000 for a hospice.

In February, before the coronavirus pandemic struck, members of the Stamford Ladies Fundraising Committee transformed Greetham Valley Golf Club into a winter wonderland Ice Ball.

Guests enjoyed an evening of fizz, food and dancing hosted by comedian Adger Brown and were entertained by 2009 X Factor finalist Nicole Lawrence.

