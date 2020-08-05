Stamford Ladies Fundraising Committee raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
Published: 12:00, 05 August 2020
A group of volunteers have raised a total of £35,000 for a hospice.
In February, before the coronavirus pandemic struck, members of the Stamford Ladies Fundraising Committee transformed Greetham Valley Golf Club into a winter wonderland Ice Ball.
Guests enjoyed an evening of fizz, food and dancing hosted by comedian Adger Brown and were entertained by 2009 X Factor finalist Nicole Lawrence.
Read moreHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)