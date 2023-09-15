Home   News   Article

Glaston history on show at village exhibition

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 14:00, 15 September 2023

Village history was on show for residents and visitors at a weekend exhibition.

Sue Lee and Auriol Thomson coordinated the event at the church in Glaston on Sunday.

Two small exhibitions titled ‘Glaston Hall and Glaston House’ and ‘Building the Railway Under Glaston’ shed light on times gone by. Each display featured a digital presentation alongside documents and photos.

Historians Auriol Thomson and Sue Lee hosted an exhibition at Glaston church. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Sue said: “In addition to the history, visitors were also able to enjoy the lovely flower arrangements created by a bride’s family and church flower arrangers for a wedding which took place the day before.”

Donations totaling £240 were collected for the Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust.

