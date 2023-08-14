A motoring event for young people aims to inspire a new generation of engineers.

Bourne Motor Racing Club is joining forces with staff from Silverstone Museum to host the “Engineered in Bourne” event next month.

It will give children and teenagers an insight into career opportunities in the motorsports industry.

Schoolchildren attended a motoring event last autumn. Photo: David Pearson

Colin Gibson, from Bourne Motor Racing Club, said: “It is hoped the event will give young people the chance to explore, in a hands on way, the technology of Formula One, understand how the cars are made, how they work and find out about the huge range of career opportunities in motorsports.

“Presentations will be given by Silverstone Museum which will link to the rich motorsport history in Bourne, allowing all visitors to get up close to some amazing Formula One cars built in the town.”

Bourne was first put on the motor racing map by Raymond Mays and British Racing Motors (BRM), which was based in the town.

Residents take pride in the town’s extensive motoring history with tributes such as a model car in Coggles Causeway and the JD Wetherspoon pub being called The Raymond Mays.

The Engineered in Bourne event follows on from an educational afternoon hosted by Silverstone Museum at Delaine Buses in October when schoolchildren and teachers learnt more about the town’s history.

It takes place at Bourne Corn Exchange on Saturday, September 23 from 9.30am until 4pm. It is aimed at schoolchildren but open to all. Presentations will start at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm, each lasting 45 minutes. Films will be shown between the talks and there will be a schools’ competition for the best written account or photo of the day.

The event is sponsored by Bourne Motor Racing Club, Silverstone Museum, BRM, BRM Association, Hall and Hall, Pilbeam Racing Designs, Delaine Buses and Tayte Fordham from Coventry University.