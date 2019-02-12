With local elections set to take place on Thursday May 2, South Kesteven District Council is holding an information event for people interested in becoming a councillor.

The session will take place on Thursday February 28 at the Jubilee Church Life Centre on London Road, Grantham.

The event is designed to help people understand what it means to be a councillor and what types of activities a councillor can get involved in.

There will also be an opportunity to hear from existing councillors.

Following the “Being a Councillor” session there will be a briefing for candidates and their agents to find out more about the election process.

All attendees are welcome to stay for this event.

Aidan Rave, Chief Executive and Returning Officer for the district, said: “There are many reasons why people want to be a councillor – to represent their community, raise an issue they feel passionate about, or to use their skills to help shape the future of the council and the place they live.

“If you are interested in hearing more, then come along and talk to current district councillors about their work, what the role entails and also chat to officers from SKDC about the services the council provides, and receive a briefing on the election process.

“The invitation is open to everyone who is interested or thinking about standing for the elections, so if you have ever wondered what being a councillor is all about, why not come and find out.”

The event will take place in the Shekinah Room, Jubilee Church Life Centre, 1-5 London Road, Grantham.

Registration starts at 4:15pm and the event finishes at 7:15pm

To book your place on this event or if you are unable to attend and wish to find out more please contact Member Services Team by email on membersservices@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 406430.