Opportunities to get active in our communities will be promoted at a wellbeing event this month.

Groups from Bourne and Market Deeping will hold a Health and Wellbeing Event at Bourne Corn Exchange on Tuesday, September 26 from 10am until 3pm.

South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire NHS (Community Health South) are working with local patient groups to put the event together after a successful similar event in Spalding.

The Galletly Practice Patient's Group is involved in organising the wellbeing event to be held at Bourne Corn Exchange

It aims to make people of all ages and abilities more aware of the opportunities and organisations available to help improve mobility and encourage activity.

Members of the patient groups will be there along with around 30 local groups. Seven short taster sessions will be held for visitors to try, including light exercise, meditation, and singing.

Tea and coffee will be available.