A pub at the centre of the community is hosting an event to raise funds for NHS heroes.

The Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford will be taking part in the NHS Big Tea tomorrow (July 5) which will raise funds for Lincolnshire NHS Charities.

"We are going to go a bit big like we normally do," said landlord, Chris Needham.

Chris Needham, landlord of the Danish Invader, with Mary Pickford, case manager for Lincolnshire Community Health Care

There will be music, tea and cake, and a raffle in the pub's outside dodgems area.

People are invited to come along between 3pm and 5pm for the NHS Big Tea event, although Chris expects customers will stay for longer to wash the cake down with a pint of beer or glass of wine.

Chris said: "Come have a cup of tea and cake, all we ask for is a donation.

"It's our little way of saying thank you to the local NHS.

"They have been amazing for all their efforts, not just in the past 18 months, but over 73 years with everything they do."

A number of NHS staff will also be attending, including Mary Pickford, a case manager for Lincolnshire Community Health Care, who will chat to customers about their job.

More than £500 has been collected through a donation bucket in the pub, which Chris hopes to double to £1,000 at the event.

People who are unable to attend the event can donate here.