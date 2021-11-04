DJ and rapper Quinton Green will perform a spoken word set on Saturday, November 6 as part of One World Week.

Quinton, who is also known as Mr Mílise, performed at Stamford Anti-Racism Groups’ diversity festival on August bank holiday.

He is back at Stamford Arts Centre from 11am to 11.45am when he will be highlighting issues such as knife crime, homelessness and mental health.

Quinton Green at Stamford Diversity Festival. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

Having been a victim of knife crime, he now uses performance to highlight racial disparities

As Mr Mílise, he has been plying his trade as a lyricist for more than 15 years.

His work has been published by Unicef and some of his pieces have been used by police forces, schools and councils as part of youth awareness initiatives across the UK.

To see the performance come along to Stamford Arts Centre for 11am on Saturday. Entry to the event is free.