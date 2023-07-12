A church was packed for a service celebrating the Armed Forces and the emergency services.

The service of celebration for Rutland in recognition of the military, veteran, volunteer and emergency services of our county was held at All Saints' Church in Oakham on Sunday (July 9).

Welcomed by The Revd Shakeel Nurmahi, and Revd Stephen Griffiths, Vicar of Oakham, messages were read by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, the leader of Rutland County Council Gale Waller (LibDem), and The Venerable John Ellis.

The service of celebration at All Saints' Church in Oakham

Revd Griffiths said: “This service is given as a showing of appreciation to the network of people, organisations and institutions that support and strengthen our lives. It is easy to take for granted and overlook their work, which is often hidden from our view.

“In particular we mark the contribution of Rutland’s military, veteran, volunteer and emergency services and the spirit of thanksgiving should not end with today’s celebration – thankfulness is a virtue worth cultivating in our hearts and at all times.”

Coun Adam Lowe, Royal British Legion chairman Terry Andrews, Darren Wareing, standard bearer Gwen Andrews, and Barry Swallow. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The service was followed by a parade from the church to the Party in the Park at Cutts Close.

This weekend's Party in the Park is the next music event set to take place in Cutts Close, and will usher in more Sunday live music sessions, hosted by Oakham Town Council.

Kim Goodwin, Sylvia Parsons and Sue Moore enjoy music. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organised by Dr Furness and supported by Oakham Town Council, hundreds attended to watch live music and enjoy stalls and food and drink.