Events at All Saints’ Church and Cutts Close in Oakham celebrates Armed Forces and emergency services workers
A church was packed for a service celebrating the Armed Forces and the emergency services.
The service of celebration for Rutland in recognition of the military, veteran, volunteer and emergency services of our county was held at All Saints' Church in Oakham on Sunday (July 9).
Welcomed by The Revd Shakeel Nurmahi, and Revd Stephen Griffiths, Vicar of Oakham, messages were read by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, the leader of Rutland County Council Gale Waller (LibDem), and The Venerable John Ellis.
Revd Griffiths said: “This service is given as a showing of appreciation to the network of people, organisations and institutions that support and strengthen our lives. It is easy to take for granted and overlook their work, which is often hidden from our view.
“In particular we mark the contribution of Rutland’s military, veteran, volunteer and emergency services and the spirit of thanksgiving should not end with today’s celebration – thankfulness is a virtue worth cultivating in our hearts and at all times.”
The service was followed by a parade from the church to the Party in the Park at Cutts Close.
This weekend's Party in the Park is the next music event set to take place in Cutts Close, and will usher in more Sunday live music sessions, hosted by Oakham Town Council.
Organised by Dr Furness and supported by Oakham Town Council, hundreds attended to watch live music and enjoy stalls and food and drink.