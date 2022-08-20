An afternoon of dancing and games provided entertainment at a care home.

The Willows in Rippingale invited families of residents at the care home to a garden party on Saturday (August 13).

The afternoon started with a performance from young dancers, a visit by Bourne’s mayor Anna Kelly and singer Richie Lee.

A garden fete at The Willows in Rippingale

A raffle and tombola stall also proved popular and raised £140 which will go towards the event fund.

Activities coordinator Emma Yardley: "We organised it at short notice but we wanted to get something for everybody.

"Everyone pulled together to make it a lovely day."

This is the first big event to have been held at the care home since before lockdown.

Emma plans to organise a number of events at the care home, including a beach party in the coming weeks.

"I think it is important for the wellbeing of our residents to get outside and see their families," said Emma. "We have had brilliant feedback from all the families."

