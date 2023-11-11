Parades and services are taking place this weekend to remember those who served and died in the war.

Concerts are also planned to help raise money for the Poppy Appeal which supports veterans and serving personnel.

Rutland County Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Coun David Wilby (Con), said: “I hope that many people can attend some of the events taking place to recognise the huge sacrifices made by so many during wars and conflicts on our behalf.

Remembrance Sunday in Stamford

“As is so often said, they gave their today for our tomorrow.”

Events on Armistice Day (Saturday, November 11) include:

- Service at Oakham Castle – 10.45am

- Service at Bourne war memorial with two-minute silence at 11am

- Poppy Appeal concert – 7.15pm at All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Tickets £5 on the door

Parades and services on Remembrance Sunday (November 12) include:

- Stamford war memorial, Broad Street, from 10.30am

- Uppingham war memorial at 10am

- Bourne war memorial at 10.40am followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church

- Market Deeping parade at 10am from Poundstretcher car park followed by a service at St Guthlac’s Church at 10.30am

- West Deeping Church service at 10am

- Oakham service and parade at 2pm, starting at Oakham Castle and leading along High Street to All Saints’ Church

- Deeping St James service at 3pm at Priory Church

Lincolnshire County Council has arranged for poppies to be painted on roundabouts across the county, including Raymond Mays Way in Bourne. They will remain in place until the end of the month.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), who is responsible for highways, said: "This is becoming something of an annual tradition in the run-up to Remembrance Day and it’s a nice way for us to put something very visual across the county at this time of year for the right cause.

“We always support the act of remembrance wherever possible and do what we can to show our appreciation for those who serve their country."