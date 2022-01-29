A scientist and explorer is to recall her experiences of climbing Mount Everest at the next in the Stamford Lecture Series.

Dr Melanie Windridge will talk about climbing the world's highest peak, and how science is helping explorers prepare for and combat the physiological effects of one of the greatest physical challenges.

A plasma physicist, speaker, writer and adventurer, Dr Windridge has a PhD in fusion energy from Imperial College London, is a STEM Ambassador and is the author of 'Aurora: In Search of Northern Lights'.

Dr Melanie Windridge believes science can help climbers combat the unique physical challenges of Everest

She loves the mountains and believes science and exploration go hand in hand.

The live lecture takes place online on Monday, February 7 from 7pm. To register, click here.