Evergreen Care in Stamford celebrates first good care report

A charity that supports elderly and vulnerable adults in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, has received an overall rating of good in its first ever Care Quality Commission report.

The Evergreen Care Trust, based in Barnack Road, Stamford, marks its 14th year this year but only launched regulated care services two years ago - including providing personal care to people living in their own homes, including tasks related to personal hygiene and eating.

News (6323299)

Currently the charity employs six people to provide that support and Louise Marsh, who founded the Evergreen Care Trust, said everyone was delighted at the report, which said Evergreen was “dedicated to providing an exceptionally high quality of care for people”.

“We are all so pleased with the CQC report,” Louise said. “As a charity we’re leading the way with developing health and social care and this report is a reflection of that.”

Louise said Evergreen had always worked to develop partnership working in the community and this was now where the health and social care sector was heading nationally.

As well as its regulated care services, Evergreen also has seven free services which it offers to members - including chaplaincy and listening; befriending; advocacy; clean team; hand and nail care; hospital to home and friendship lunches. More than 200 people across the area benefit from the range of services offered by Evergreen.

“We were described as a charity leading the way,” said Louise. “That was really encouraging for us and shows that all we’ve been doing is really bearing fruit. It is such a privilege to be able to serve our local community.”

Also noted within the report was how happy Evergreen staff are, with the service received an outstanding rating under the category ‘is the service well led?’

Despite the good report, Louise and the team at Evergreen are not resting on their laurels and are determined to improve further with 2019 set to be a year of change.

“We know there are always things we can do to improve,” Louise said.

In February, a new friendship lunch will launch at Morrisons in Stamford, designed to replace the former sheltered housing complex lunches. Also launching this year is a new Member’s Voice committee, where six Evergreen users will be invited to have their say on ideas for the future of the service. The service also continues to recruit both paid staff and

volunteers.

The full CQC report is available to read on Evergreen’s website: www.evergreen.org.uk