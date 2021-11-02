A new twice-weekly social group launched on Monday and will be back on Friday (November 5).

Evergreen Care Trust is running an ‘open house’ for over 65s, with tea, coffee and cakes served, as well as the chance to talk with a healthcare professional.

The aim of the ‘Better Mental Wealth in the Community’ sessions at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford, is to prevent isolation and help people connect with healthcare professionals.