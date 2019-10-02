The Evergreen Care Trust annual open meeting took place at Barn Hill Methodist Church in Stamford and was well attended by volunteers, staff and trustees of Evergreen.

Councillor Breda Griffin, Stamford's mayor and Councillor Mike Exton also attended.

The meeting was opened with a prayer from Pamela Dixon, a trustee who has been with Evergreen since it started.

Evergreen volunteer award (17398345)

Nick Bertrand, chairman of trustees, said: "With the right staff, and right volunteers they will drive the long-term success of Evergreen".

Chris Rogers then followed with a violin rendition of Amazing Grace.

Julie Mair, care services manager, spoke on behalf of the founder of Evergreen, Louise Marsh who could not be there. She described Evergreen's accomplishments over the past year including the recent Care Quality Commission inspection, the winning of the 'Social Enterprise Award' in the Peterborough Business Awards and success of the Morrison's Friendship Lunch Club.

Evergreen volunteer award (17398366)

Miranda Rock read out the 15 nominations for the Suzi Wheatley Award saying a little about each volunteer and their contribution to the Trust, each being recognised for "going the extra mile" with their dedication to Evergreen.

A special mention was given to The Christ Church Community Car Scheme for their involvement with the Morrison's Friendship Lunch Club, especially Tina Bland who helps each week on the minibus.

The Suzi Wheatley Award went to Maurice and Judith Wade who have been volunteering for the Evergreen Trust since its creation in 2005.

They were first asked to help with lunches once a month and their relationship has since developed from there.

Evergreen volunteer award (17398328)

Since then, Maurice, 80, and Judith, 77,have volunteered in the lunch club, the cleaning team and have held garden parties.

Judith said: "We didn't do it to win an award, we did it because we love the work."

She added: "We were very humbled; it's been amazing."

The meeting closed with a prayer from the Reverend Peter Stevenson from Stamford United Reform Church.