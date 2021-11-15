'Every garden should have a water feature' according to an gardening event coming up this week.

On Thursday (November 18) at 7.30pm, Steve Lovall will give an illustrated talk to members and guests of Bourne Garden Club at the Abbey Church Hall in Church Walk, Bourne.

His presentation, Water Features - Every Garden Should Have One, is open to all. Bourne Garden Club members pay £2 and visitors £4.

Water features will be the topic of Bourne Garden Club's talk in Thursday

Last month's garden club meeting welcomed entries to its mini autumn show, with eight classes being competed for and two 'RHS medals' to be won. Brenda Greatwood judged entries, with the medals won by Marion Durrands for most points gained and as winner of the decorative tray class.

Paul Sentance, who was guest speaker for the evening, was introduced by club chairman Chris Moxley.

Paul gave an informative talk about orchid care and cultivation, providing insight into different varieties of orchid, and finishing with questions from the floor. He then presented the medals and a raffle and refreshments followed.