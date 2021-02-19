It is understood everybody is safe after a chemical incident in Stamford last night (Thursday, February 18) that resulted in six fire crews being called to a depot.

Although management at Bright Lite Structures did not wish to comment, they did confirm "everybody is safe" after the incident.

Bright Lite Structures, which is located behind Mole Country Store in Uffington Road, makes components for vehicles including bus emergency exit doors, and aircraft seating.

Bright Lite Structures Ltd off Uffington Road, Stamford

It is not known which chemicals were involved in the incident. An investigation with the involvement of the Health and Safety Executive is likely to take place.

Fire crews from Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne, Spalding and Grantham attended the incident at 4.40pm.

Crews wore breathing apparatus while they gathered information about the chemicals and hazards involved.

A decontamination area was then set up before the incident was "handed over to the owners of the site" at about 7pm.