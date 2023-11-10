There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Make sure you take a good look through so you don’t miss out.

Friday, November 10

Deepings Heritage presents a talk by Keith Hansell on “History of the Postal Service” - 7.30pm, the main hall of the Community Centre, Market Deeping. Everyone welcome. Admission £3 for non-members.

Lest we Forget, a display of hand knitted poppies - 10am - 4pm, Bourne Abbey Church. Refreshments available. Donations to Poppy Appeal and Bourne Abbey Church.

Open art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Open Tuesday to Sunday. Admission free. Runs until November 24. Visitors’ choice prize awarded at the end of the show.

Saturday, November 11

Funhouse Comedy Club - 8pm (doors open 7pm), Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford. Featuring Sean Heydon, Ashley Frieze, Dominic Hatton Woods and compere Carl Jones. Tickets £10 in advance: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Stamford Pottery Market - 10am - 4pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Over 25 local potters displaying their work. Raffle, with Christmas decorations all made by potters, in aid of the Royal British Legion. Admission free.

1940s night - 7pm - 11.30pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Music by Rutland Big Band and Jayne Darling. Tickets £16 including food from Jayne on 07984 326064. Prizes for the best dressed male and female. Raising money for the air ambulance.

Talk by Dr Jonathan Foyle - 6.30pm, St Andrew’s Church, Collyweston. Hosted by Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society. Tickets £10 visitors, free for members. Apply at www.collywestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk

The Lazy Crow Winter Festival, doors 4.30pm - Borderville Sports Complex, Stamford. Cut Capers, Mr Griff, Dancing Wuli Masters, The Detonators, The Wuli Pocket Orchestra. In aid of Stamford for Ukraine Medivac 4x4. Bar and food available. Tickets £15 advance, £20 on day and £10 for ages 11-18. Available from www.ticketsource.co.uk For details, call 07809 472491.

Walk Like a Man - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Jersey Boys tribute show. Tickets £25 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Laxton Artisan Fair - 10am to 4pm, Laxton Village Hall. NN17 3AT. A curated handmade collection from local artists and makers, including gifts, prints and art, homeware, fragrances, ceramics, jewellery and vintage clothing.

Lest we Forget, a display of hand knitted poppies - 10am - 4pm, Bourne Abbey Church. Refreshments available. Donations to Poppy Appeal and Bourne Abbey Church.

Armistice Day service - 10.45am, Oakham Castle

Armistice Day service - 11am, Bourne war memorial

Poppy Appeal Concert - 7.15pm, All Saints’ Church, Oakham. £5 on the door

Coffee morning - 10am to 11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church, Eastgate. Usual refreshments and a Christmas stall.

Sunday, November 12

Laxton Artisan Fair - 10am to 4pm, Laxton Village Hall. NN17 3AT. A curated handmade collection from local artists and makers, including gifts, prints and art, homeware, fragrances, ceramics, jewellery and vintage clothing.

Lest we Forget, a display of hand knitted poppies - 10am - 4pm, Bourne Abbey Church. Refreshments available. Donations to Poppy Appeal and Bourne Abbey Church.

Remembrance parade - 10.30am, Broad Street, Stamford

Remembrance service - 10am, Uppingham war memorial

Remembrance parade - 10.40am, Bourne war memorial followed by a service at Bourne Abbey Church

Remembrance parade - 10am from Poundstretcher car park, Market Deeping to St Guthlac’s Church

Remembrance service - 10.30am, St Peter and St Paul Great Casterton churchgate memorial

Remembrance parade - 2pm, All Saints’ Church, Oakham

Remembrance service - 3pm, Priory Church, Deeping St James

Stamford Choral Society Fauré's Requiem – 4pm, St Martin’s Church, Stamford. Minimum suggested donation is £7 to be split between Stamford Choral and The Royal British Legion. More at www.stamfordchoral.co.uk

Monday, November 13

“Tis The Season”: Christmas Demonstration With Vanesa Wellock - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Hosted by Stamford Flower Club. Tickets £15 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Out of work? Free and confidential support at Toolbar - 10am - midday, The Len Pick Suite, Bourne Town Football Club, Abbey Road, Bourne. 07749 689026, toolbar.bourne@gmail.com, www.toolbar-bourne.org, and on Facebook.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

Tuesday, November 14

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Business meeting - 10.30am, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. Free and open to all members. More details from Karen on 01778 342006

Rutland Group of the Hardy Plant Society - 7.30pm, Uppingham Methodist Church, Orange Street, LE15 9SQ. Speaker Tim Fuller from Plantsman’s Preference, Norfolk- Talk Title ‘New, Rare and Unusual Perennials. Members £3, visitors £5. Refreshments included. Use nearby, free evening car parks.

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Wednesday, November 15

Friendship lunch - 12.30pm, the Crown Inn, Surfleet at 12.30pm. Book with Christine on 07714 096801

Thursday, November 16

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Friday, November 17

French dancing - 8pm (third Friday of each month), Brewery House Studio, rear of Brewery House, next to the Northwick Arms, Ketton High Street. Bring nibbles, drinks and a musical instrument if you wish.

Art 4 Ukraine art exhibition and sale, 7-9pm, Helpston Village Hall. Opening night. Paintings, drawings and sculpture from local artists, with 20 per cent of each sale going to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group. Will Thompson 07786 640723

Stamford and District Twinning Association AGM - 7pm, Edmonds Close Community Room, Edmonds Close, Stamford, PE9 1XE. Fish and chip supper ahead of review of year and AGM. £5.60 pp for supper which needs to be preordered at: stamfordtwinning@gmail.com. Tea and coffee will be provided

Christmas Craft and Gift Market - Peterborough Cathedral. Over 100 stallholders selling their beautiful handcrafted goods; from soap and candles to exquisite, one-of-a-kind jewellery and homewares. There will also be a range of festive refreshments available to purchase. Tickets are £2.20pp + booking fee online or £3pp on the door. Entry is staggered however there is no limit to the amount of time you can spend browsing.