Reika in Stamford opens after coronavirus pandemic put plans on hold
Published: 14:00, 24 August 2020
Becoming your own boss is a dream for many - and to run a business doing something you love is even better.
Michelina Neath was ready to open the doors to her dream salon in March, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit she was left with no staff, an empty building and no choice but to halt her plans.
“It’s been scary, especially as it’s the first time I have ever had a business,” she said.
