The wheels are in motion for the first ever Bourne CiCLE Festival.

Taking place next weekend, the two-day event will attract cycling enthusiasts and top athletes alike - as well as a host of supporters along the route.

Events being held include a ‘Sportive’ hosted by Bourne Wheelers on Saturday, August 31, which is open to all riders. There are three distances for amateurs to choose from: 54 miles, 69 miles and 86 miles.

OVO Energy Women's Tour. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 10/06/2019 - Cycling - OVO Energy Women's Tour, Stage 1: Beccles to Stowmarket. (12154779)

The three routes will start and finish in Bourne and include traffic-free sections through the parkland of the Grimsthorpe Estate.

On Saturday afternoon it’s the turn of the women’s race with a challenging 70-mile route.

It is expected that it will be contested by about 120 of the UK’s top women’s cyclists, and watched from the roadside by thousands of spectators.

A yellow bike advertising the festival

The men’s race is just over 108 miles and will be contested by about 140 of the UK’s top men’s cyclists.

Bourne Wheeler Becca Stubbs said the weekend would be one of the biggest events to be held in the Bourne area and it was inspired by the successful Rutland - Melton CiCLE Classic, now in its 15th year.

“The Sportive has three distances and it’s open to all abilities, so we hope it will become a regular event in the cycling calendar and build in popularity year on year.

“For me the highlight will be seeing the Sportive riders come back and be on cloud nine having completed their chosen course. For some riders it might be the first time they have taken part in a cycling event, or the furthest they have ever ridden.”

Cycle racing

Race director Brian Moran said the timing of the Women’s Race and Men’s Race events, for the top cyclists, was designed to fall a week before the Tour of Britain, offering riders the chance to put in some final preparations.

“There has been no limit to the ages taking part, but the typical age of the top riders is mid-20s to early 30s,” he said, adding that it would be a good opportunity for those interested in cycling to come along and watch some of the best riders in action.

“There are £3,000 prizes for the men’s and women’s races, and additional category prizes for the women’s under-23s and under-19s, and for the men’s under-23s.”

Bourne Go Ride youngsters

The festival is supported by a range of sponsors including Delaine Buses, Oldrids and Downtown and Duvel beer.

South Kesteven District Council and InvestSK have promoted the event across the region and throughout the wider cycling community.

Andrew Norman, head of visitor economy at InvestSK, said: “While this is a wonderful weekend for cycling enthusiasts, it’s also about community involvement.

Gallery1

“Dowsby, Irnham and Kirkby Underwood are holding events in their villages to coincide with the riders coming through, and there will be lots on offer for all ages at the Wellhead in Bourne.

“The benefits of weekends such as this are four-fold. There are economic benefits, communities get together, schools are involved and we also hope that it will encourage more people to cycle and get active.”

Andrew added that he was impressed by the number of people who had volunteered to help marshal the event, and the number of donations of old bikes that had come forward - and have since been painted yellow to decorate the route and advertise the weekend.

Some shops in Bourne will open on Sunday, and there will be refreshments served on both days at the Old Town Hall in the town centre, with proceeds helping to fund its restoration and conversion to an arts centre.

Meanwhile, young cyclists from Bourne’s Go Ride programme will be involved in leading the main men’s and women’s race peletons out from the start line in West Street to Thurlby, where the race action gets underway.

How to take part:

Final places for this year's sportive have now sold out.

Spectating:

Bourne - Spectators will be well-placed in Bourne, where West Street will be closed to traffic for the race start and finish, and the Wellhead will host a BMX track for children, parkour, entertainment, live music, and food and drink.

The best rural locations are in Kirkby Underwood and Grimsthorpe Castle on both Saturday and Sunday, Corby Glen on Saturday for the women’s race and Folkingham on Sunday for the men’s race.

Live race commentaries will be available via this link

Timings:

Saturday, August 31

8am-12pm - Sportive for amateur riders

2.45pm-6pm - Women’s race

Sunday, September 1

9am-11.30am - Women’s time trial

1pm-5.40pm - Men’s race

Road closures:

West Street in Bourne will be closed from 6am on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday

Other roads along the routes will be subject to a ‘rolling closure’ for up to 15 minutes on Saturday afternoon and during Sunday. Police vehicles will escort the cyclists at the front, rear and sides and as soon as the group has passed, the road will reopen.

Parking for visitors:

The Recreation Ground, Recreation Road, Bourne PE10 9HF

Bourne Grammar School, South Road, Bourne PE10 9JE

Car parks will be closed at Burghley Street and South Street

Bikes can be left in a staffed, secure area on the Wellhead from 10am to 6pm where wristbands will be issued

Routes:

Villages cyclists will pass (with rolling road closures) on Saturday afternoon and Sunday include: Carlby, Careby, Grimsthorpe (including the castle estate), Edenham, Morton, Hanthorpe, Kirkby Underwood, Bulby, Ingoldsby, Corby Glen, Swayfield, Castle Bytham, Little Bytham, Swinstead, Holywell, Dowsby, Pointon, Sempringham, Billingborough, Folkingham, Pickworth (near Folkingham), Ropsley, Old Somerby, Bassingthorpe, Boothby Pagnell, Bitchfield, Irnham and Hawthorpe.

The Sportive routes on Saturday - which will not have road closures - include Dyke, Morton, Hanthorpe, Kirkby Underwood, Bulby, Ingoldsby, Bassingthorpe, Easton, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, North Witham, Wymondham, Stretton, Clipsham, Little Bytham and Swinstead.