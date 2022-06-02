A former England striker has pipped Stamford author Seth Burkett to a national sports book award.

Former professional footballer Seth was shortlisted with seven other works for the Children's Sports Book of the Year at the Sports Book Awards.

The awards were presented last Thursday at a ceremony in London at The Oval cricket ground.

Play Like Your Football Heroes was picked up by major publishers Walker Books

Seth, from Barnack, and co-author Matt Oldfield were shortlisted for Play Like Your Football Heroes (Walker Books) in a category which also featured books by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford and BBC sports broadcaster Clare Balding.

There were joint winners on the night - Run Like a Girl by Danielle Brown and Striking Out by former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga.

Seth, who also played in defence for Stamford AFC for four years, has had 10 books published and has plans for more.

Seth Burkett played a season as a pro footballer in Sri Lanka

"It was a great evening and amazing to be in a room filled with such sporting and literary talent," he said.

"There were certainly plenty of ideas floating around that I look forward to developing in the future.

"For now, I'll be focusing on sharing Play Like Your Football Heroes with readers around the country through visits to schools and businesses, along with the usual talks and festivals."

It was the third time Seth had been in the running for a major book prize.

In 2015, his debut book, The Boy In Brazil, was shortlisted for the Football Book of the Year at the Sports Book Awards, and the following year he made the William Hill Sports Book of the Year longlist for Football’s Coming Out.