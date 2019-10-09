Former Mayor of Stamford Harrish Bisnauthsing is making his third bid to be the town’s MP.

He will represent the Liberal Democrats in the Grantham and Stamford constituency at the next general election, following previous attempts in 2010 and 2015.

Harrish is a former RAF electronics engineer, a counsellor helping patients in need, and managing director of a computer firm.

Harrish (2607645)

He has been long-serving member of Stamford Town Council and this year was elected to South Kesteven District Council, topping the poll in the Stamford St Mary’s Ward, beating former Conservative council leader Matthew Lee by nine votes.

Harrish said: “It’s time to get on with the business of tackling all the local issues that have simply not been receiving the attention they deserve.

“We need a new MP who will fight for fair funding for our area so that we can properly deliver the services and infrastructure that will help our constituency and its people prosper."

During his time as a councillor, Harrish has been involved with the provision of social housing and affordable new builds and community resources to support them.

He is currently a trustee for several local organisations and runs Diabetic (UK) help groups in Stamford. He also helped secure the future of Stamford Hospital.

Harrish was born in Mauritius and has lived in Stamford around 50 years.

Married to wife Pamela, the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary last year. They have three grown up children.

The Conservative Party candidate is Yorkshireman Gareth Davies, and Grantham businesswoman Jessica Swift is standing for the Brexit Party.

Other parties have yet to reveal their candidates.