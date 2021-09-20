A former crime prevention officer has explained key tips to stop people falling victim to scams.

On Wednesday (September 15), Evergreen Care Trust hosted a doorstep crime and scams awareness training with Reg Burrell, director of the Crime Reduction Enterprise.

The former Lincolnshire Police officer launched ‘Operation REPEAT’ (Reinforcing Elderly Persons Education at All Times) in 2012, a project which is funded in Lincolnshire by Anglian Water and Cadent Gas.

Beth Kennedy of Anglian Water, Reg Burrell, Julie Mair and Teresa Jude from Evergreen Care Trust, Simon Hanes of Cadent Gas and Marilyn Barratt of Operation REPEAT

Instead of targetting the victims, ‘Op REPEAT’ targets health and social care workers from both private and public sector, paid or volunteers and other groups who look after older vulnerable people.

Julie Mair, director of the Evergreen Care Trust, said: "We wanted to ensure as much as possible that we look after the vulnerable.

"Staff and volunteers are aware of the potential scams and are really informed.

Reg Burrell, director of Crime Reduction Enterprise

"It's a good thing as staff will visit them. They have had training like this before so it's a refresher."

Reg, who previously worked as beat officer in Stamford, believes that by teaching these people what to look out for and how the criminals work, it will help stop older vulnerable members of the community from becoming victims of crime. The drip feed of these and other messages face-to-face being delivered by a trusted person allows the message to be taken up and acted on.

Reg said: "Everything we will look at relates to doorstep crime and scams.

"There's actually no offence for doorstep crime, it doesn't exist.

"It is made up of bogus callers and distraction burglary, which all relates to doorstep crime."

As a greater level of security, in partnership with Anglian Water and Cadent Gas, people can sign up to the Priority Service Registers to help stop bogus officials gaining entry to homes.

This involves utility companies having a password scheme which they need to know before accessing a customers account or home, adding an extra layer of security.

Reg said: “It is a sad fact that more and more people are getting targeted by scams in one form or another.

"Anyone can get caught out, but our older more vulnerable residents are the ones that get hit hardest by ruthless criminals. Anglian Water and Cadent Gas have offered us a fantastic opportunity in funding our project in Lincolnshire and it couldn’t be easier to sign up for their priority registers to be able to know if that person on your doorstep is genuine or not.

"Why wouldn’t you do that little bit extra to keep your family and friends from falling prey to these callous criminals? It really is a no brainer”

He added: “Many senior police officers have said we will not arrest our way out of this problem, it’s too big. The answer is education.

"That’s what our project is all about. Op REPEAT delivers a unique awareness training package that allows health and social care staff to deliver the correct education where it is needed in the community, again and again.

"This has to be the way forward to safeguard our older vulnerable residents.”

For more information, visit: www.oprepeat.co.uk.