A former serviceman who suffered terrible injuries in a parachute accident has exceeded his marathon fundraising target.

Paul Childe-Freeman from New Cross Road in Stamford aimed to raise £2,000 for the Royal British Legion.

But thanks to the support of local people, friends and family, he is donating about £2,500 to the cause.

Paul Childe-Freeman

Paul took part in the London Marathon on April 23 and although he was unable to run the full distance on the day, his sponsors are still keen to support his efforts to the full.

“It was extremely busy on the train down to London the day before the marathon and I had a couple of seizures,” said Paul, who has suffered with epilepsy since contracting meningitis in 2020.

The crowds on race day - 46,000 people took part in the event - also caused Paul to experience post-traumatic stress disorder, symptoms of which have flared up since he was in the military.

Despite being disappointed not to reach the finish line on The Mall, Paul, who wears prosthetic leg supports to help him to stand, walk and run following his parachute accident three decades ago, is delighted with the amount raised.

“I’m chuffed,” he said. “Even though I couldn’t finish the race they sent a London Marathon medal in the post.”

Paul keeps the new medal at home with one he received for completing the London Marathon in 2009 in four hours and 46 minutes.

Having recently met a military veteran on the streets in the Deepings, Paul is keener than ever for the local Royal British Legion branches to receive funds that help those who served their country but now need support.

He also hopes that the Stamford branch of the charity can open a new clubhouse - potentially at the former Darby and Joan hall in North Street - so that it can be used as a venue for ex-forces people and everyone in the community.