Pupils who took their GCSEs this year are equipped with the skills to make a ‘positive difference’, according to their headteacher.

Matt Sammy, head of school at Bourne Academy in Edinburgh Crescent, Bourne, said their results showed improvement on the pre-covid 2019 results – the last time GCSEs were properly validated.

Mr Sammy added: “I am immensely proud to be leading a school with such dedicated staff who continue to go above and beyond to ensure every young person can fulfil their potential and today’s results are testament to the hard work that our pupils and staff have put in over the past few years.

Cause for celebration

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate all of our pupils on their stunning achievements and I would like to express my thanks to all parents and carers for their continuous support.

“While we are delighted that so many pupils have achieved well this year, what matters to us most is that our young people can reach the end of Year 11 as well-rounded individuals, who can make a positive difference within their community.

“There are a record number of pupils joining the sixth form at Bourne Academy in September, including many of our current pupils who will be staying on to pursue their studies with us and I will also look forward to welcoming many new pupils from secondary schools across the region.

Some of the boys at Bourne Academy with their results

“I wish all our pupils the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours whether this be A-levels, vocational courses or an apprenticeship.”

A proud moment

GCSE pupils at Bourne Academy have done well this year

