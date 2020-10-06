Welland Valley 'Beeching Reverse' Rail link will provide new links for Stamford and Peterborough and possible new station for Rutland
Published: 16:00, 06 October 2020
Railway campaigners are proposing a new line that runs between Kettering and Corby with new links to Stamford and Peterborough.
If the Welland Valley Rail link gets the green light, it will see the number of trains between Stamford and Peterborough increase from one to two per hour.
And it might also include modifications at Stamford Railway Station to make platforms more accessible to people with mobility issues.