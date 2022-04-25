Spring Exhibition of Welland Valley Arts Society is opened by mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson
Published: 14:00, 25 April 2022
Artists from across the area have their work on display at an exhibition which is on now.
The Spring Exhibition of Welland Valley Arts Society is one of the group’s main events of the year, offering artists the opportunity to submit work for consideration.
Some 144 works were chosen by judges - including oil paintings, watercolours, pencil drawings and sculptures - and are being exhibited in the gallery at Stamford Arts Centre.