Art Pop-Up's Stamford Journals Together project showcased at exhibition in Ironmongers Street

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 08 September 2020

People’s creative lockdown talent is being showcased with a town centre exhibition.

Charity Art Pop-Up started the Stamford Journals Together project in March to spread positivity and a sense of purpose to people self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity - with the help of SOS Stamford and the Evergreen Care Trust - distributed more than 400 free journals to people in Stamford and the surrounding areas.

