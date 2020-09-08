Art Pop-Up's Stamford Journals Together project showcased at exhibition in Ironmongers Street
Published: 12:00, 08 September 2020
People’s creative lockdown talent is being showcased with a town centre exhibition.
Charity Art Pop-Up started the Stamford Journals Together project in March to spread positivity and a sense of purpose to people self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.
The charity - with the help of SOS Stamford and the Evergreen Care Trust - distributed more than 400 free journals to people in Stamford and the surrounding areas.