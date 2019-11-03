An art and water exhibition will raise money to create a well in a Kenyan village.

Stamford resident George Hetherington started the project after a safari holiday in Kenya where his tour guide told him how the village didn't have a guarantee of water.

George started his fundraising venture a couple of months ago and has so far raised £2,000 towards his £30,000 goal.

Power for people logo

He is teaming up with the Power for People charity who will help to build the well, a dam and storage tanks.

They will also create a scheme which will create employment for people in the village.

The art and water exhibition will take place on Monday, November 4 until Saturday, November 9 at Stamford Arts Centre.

It will feature works from Patrick Boyd, a world-renowned holographic artist, who is known for his eclectic mix of photography, holography, art and science.

Debbie Cowley, a member of the horse and dog photographer UK team, will also be exhibiting her work.

Half of the commission made from the paintings will be donated to help make the well.

On Saturday, November 30 at 6.30pm George will also be holding a movie night at Stamford Methodist Church.

There will be a screening of the film 'Chocolat' with hot chocolate and popcorn.

Chocolatier, David Greenwood-Haigh, will also attend to give a talk and answer any questions.

Next year George will raise even more money through a sponsored hair dye, head and beard shave, quiz and 'major' raffles.

To read more about George's charitable work, click here.