Three years after it was ruined by vandals, a model railway exhibition is back and attracting hundreds of visitors.

Open today (Saturday, May 14) and tomorrow, the Market Deeping Model Railway Club show had people queuing at the doors of Stamford Welland Academy before the 10am start time.

Three halls have been given over to displays and stands this year, reflecting the popularity of the hobby and the surge of interest in the club's activities since its 2019 exhibition was destroyed when teenagers broke into the school.

Mick Allman and Mark Warrick from Market Deeping Model Railway Club with Woodcroft, which was rebuilt after being vandalised

They were caught, charged with causing damage costing £30,000 and their parents were made to pay compensation.

The devastation of what club members found in the hall in 2019 can now be set aside, with the 2022 show's first morning a resounding success.

Visitors coming to the show - open until 4.30pm today and 10am to 4.30pm tomorrow (Sunday) - will be treated to the sight of about 40 model railway layouts, and trade stands selling everything a keen model-maker might need.

Crowds can enjoy plenty to see

Exhibition manager Bill Sowerby said: "People coming along should be impressed by the variety we have here. There are all different types of models, different gauges, eras and different continents represented.

"The interpretations provide interest too, with some real and some fictitious settings. We have one which is a Hebridean island railway - not a real concept, but an amazing and imaginative creation."

Come back for more photos and a full report from the exhibition after the weekend.

People queuing ready for the opening of the exhibition

Mike Wyldbore, a private exhibitor from Whittlesey with his American-inspired layout Phoenix Junction