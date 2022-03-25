A former artist is hosting an exhibition to raise money to help Ukraine and is appealing to fellow artists to make this possible.

Di Kaye, from Stamford, is hosting an arts and crafts exhibition at Stamford Arts Centre on Sunday April 10 from 10am until 4pm.

She said: “To go from working hard to having a nice life to now, having nothing but a small suitcase must be so traumatic.”

Di Kaye will be holding an arts exhibition for Ukraine

Di specialised in art-deco style during her career until her husband died four years ago unexpectedly and she found herself unable to paint.

When thinking about the families who are suffering in Ukraine, she painted for the first time in four years.

After the painting received more than 5,000 views on Facebook, she believed that she could do it again.

She is now busily painting away so that she can share her artwork with visitors.

When thinking of ways she could help, Di thought an art exhibition is the best way to go as people are making a donation and buying a piece of artwork.

If people are interested in having a stall, Di is asking for £5 to rent the space and a further 25 per cent of what people make on the day.

She has chosen to give the money to the government appeal as they are doubling everything that is donated.

People who are interested should email dikayeartwork@gmail.com