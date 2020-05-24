Plans to expand a car park by 100 spaces are on hold while South Kesteven District Council prioritises critical services during the coronavirus crisis.

Cattle Market car park is run by the local authority, which had announced in early March that it intended to use a piece of adjacent waste ground to increase the number of pay and display spaces.

However, when the coronavirus lockdown began later the same month, the council suspended parking charges, a decision which council leader Kelham Cooke (Con) said would cost about £20,000 in lost income if it continued until June.