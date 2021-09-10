Forecasters have warned Lincolnshire residents to brace themselves for a thunderstorm which is expected to batter the county later today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning from 2pm until 8pm.

MetOffice forecasts thunderstorms to the east of the country, but not all of Lincolnshire will be affected (51101712)

Bourne is expected to be affected but places further east and to the south including Stamford are not covered by the warning.

The full yellow alert covers most of East Anglia and stretches along the east coast up to Newcastle upon Tyne. Forecasters say most areas will escape the worst but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to travel disruption and flooding.

It said spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

And, where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.