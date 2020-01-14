Join Stamford Sights and Secrets Tours on a 90 minute guided walking tour around the beautiful and unspoilt town of Stamford.

See the sights, discover the secrets and meet the faces behind the Georgian facade. Parts of the town centre have survived almost intact since medieval times. A seam of local limestone has given it a distinct look with great swathes of Georgian architecture, intertwined with medieval, Tudor and Victorian influences.

Explore Stamford’s history and some of the 600 listed buildings en route.

The next tour will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 11am. Tours start and finish at Stamford Arts Centre, are suitable for all ages and include a children’s quiz.Visit www.stamfordartscentre.com