Polar scientist turned explorer, Felicity Ashton will give a talk on the Women’s Euro-Arabian North Pole Expedition, at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, March 11.

Facing extreme temperatures, a continuously shifting landscape and the threat from polar bears, Felicity and a team of 10 novices skied across the frozen Arctic Ocean to the North Pole.

For more information visit www.stamfordartscentre.com

