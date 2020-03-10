Home   News   Article

Hear about North Pole expedition at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 16:00, 10 March 2020

Polar scientist turned explorer, Felicity Ashton will give a talk on the Women’s Euro-Arabian North Pole Expedition, at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, March 11.

Facing extreme temperatures, a continuously shifting landscape and the threat from polar bears, Felicity and a team of 10 novices skied across the frozen Arctic Ocean to the North Pole.

For more information visit www.stamfordartscentre.com

