The extent of the damage caused to the central reservation of the A1 near Stamford by a jack-knifed lorry has been revealed in a series of photos from the scene.

Emergency services are working to recover the stranded vehicle which has flattened the crash barriers that line the central reservation.

The crash took place at around 7am this morning and initially shut the road in both directions between the A606 and the A121.

The scene of the crash on the A1 at Stamford. Photo: @HighwaysEMIDS (54411402)

The scene of the crash on the A1 at Stamford. Photo: @HighwaysEMIDS (54411398)

One lane remains closed northbound. The southbound carriageway did have a lane open for a period of time, but it is now fully shut to allow for recovery of the jack-knifed lorry.

National Highways teams will then have to start work on replacing a significant section of the central reservation crash barrier which has been destroyed by the lorry.

There's 2.5 miles of congestion southbound and less than 1 mile northbound.

The scene of the crash on the A1 at Stamford. Photo: @HighwaysEMIDS (54411400)

The scene of the recovery operation on the southbound carriageway of the A1. Photo: BCH Road Policing (54413233)

Traffic in Stamford is also heavy as people look to divert.