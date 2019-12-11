Members of Extinction Rebellion from Stamford, Peterborough and Bourne are inviting people to join them for a lantern vigil on election night.

The climate activists will gather outside Peterborough Town Hall from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (December 12).

The evening - which is open to everyone - will include singing and the sharing of food and stories, giving those present an opportunity to reflect together.

Extinction Rebellion

People are asked to bring their own candles, lanterns and food (preferably vegan).

The theme of the evening is ‘Sleep walking into extinction’, so people are encouraged to attend in their nightwear.

The group is protesting against 'government inaction on the climate ecological crisis' and the need for more urgent action.

Extinction Rebellion raises banners on the town hall and paints carbon footprints in High Street